When it’s cold outside there’s only one thing to do…curl up under a blanket with a cuppa and stay indoors. Make that cosy scenario all the more appealing by making the blanket of choice one of Aldi’s Cashmere-feel throws.

The super soft material feels like cashmere to the touch, but doesn’t feel like cashmere to your bank account – as they are only £12.99.

The new throws arrive in stores today, as part of the new White Collection Specialbuys range.

The range of luxury bedding, towels, home accessories and more is available in stores and online now, while stocks last.

You’ve heard the expression fake it until you make it, right? This throw feels like cashmere to the touch but at a fraction of the cost of real cashmere. We say if you’re on a budget, go for the feels without the spend. As always Aldi is the place to get more for your money, especially with this new throw. The Luxury Cashmere Feel Throw is just the thing to add a layer of luxurious comfort in any room in your home.

The cosy throws are machine washable at 30°C and tumble dry safe, unlike real cashmere. These qualities make the throws ideal for everyday use, especially in a home with children and pets.

The Kirkton House throws arrived in Aldi stores today. They will only be around while stocks last. You can currently also order online…

Buy now: Luxury Cashmere Feel Throw, £12.99, Aldi

In addition to the gorgeous new throws the range features a number of knitted accessories, such as these cushions. The cosy combination of the cashmere feel throw and knitted cushions will add a touch of cosy luxe to chairs, beds and sofas.

Buy now: Kirkton House Chunky Knit Cushion, £8.99, Aldi

Get the look for less as always with good ol’ Aldi specialbuys.