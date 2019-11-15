We couldn’t sit on news of a saving this good, we just had to share! This stunning new Aldi Velvet Chair comes with a very affordable price tag of £59.99. Meaning you don’t have to spend big to win big on style.

This stylish cocktail chair is perfect for interior lovers to add a statement furniture piece to living rooms or boudoirs.

Coming this weekend: Aldi’s velvet chair

Available as part of the upcoming ‘White Collection’ Specialbuys collection, the occasional chair is an online exclusive. Available to order from this Sunday 17th November.

The accent chair is available in two on-trend shades of navy and grey. In both colourways, the elegantly crafted design features a beautiful scalloped back detailing and soft velvet upholstery.

In either of the trending colours, this charming chair sure to add a touch of sophistication to it’s chosen place within the home.

Simple curved legs in a dark wood finish complete the look. The sleek design champions more than a dash of 1920s glamour.

Proving its style credentials we can report similar designs are proving to be best-sellers on the high street. The big difference with Aldi is always the price tag. Aldi’s superpower, and we’re still not entirely sure how they do it, is providing stylish home accessories for a fraction of the cost.

These two accent chairs are almost identical. The only really difference, other then price, is the button back detailing and the walnut finish on the legs on the Dunlem version. But if you can live with these slight differences, you could be nearly £80 better off when buying the Aldi velvet chair.

Ideal buy: Isla Velvet Cocktail Chair in Midnight, £139, Dunelm

Great deal: Velvet Chair, £59.99, Aldi (available on Sunday)

Remember, shoppers will have to be quick as with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone!

We have it on good authority there are more plenty more gems to be found in this new collection. Watch this space as we report more next week ; )