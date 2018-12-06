Get set to celebrate the festive season in style with this week's range of Aldi Christmas jumpers

This week’s Specialbuys are a fabulous range of Christmas jumpers for all the family. With premium designs for Mum, Dad, Kids and even the dog from just £3.99 – there’s a festive knit for all.

The limited-edition range of Christmas jumpers are online and in stores this week. Be quick not to miss out, once they’re gone they’re gone!

In other Aldi news: Kevin the Carrot fans rejoice – Aldi are giving fans another chance to own the soft toy!

In stores now: Aldi Christmas jumpers

From matching elf jumpers for all the family to more humorous designs there’s a jumper for everyone in the middle aisle this week. The matchy-matchy look is BIG news for maximum impact this year, making these elf jumpers a winning design.

Sizes range from Kids 3-12 years; Ladies small-large to Men’s small to XXL.

In stores now: Christmas Elf Jumpers, from £4.99 – £7.99, Aldi

For little ones, there are regular Children’s Christmas Jumpers for £5.99 or Children’s Premium Christmas Jumper for £7.99. Either make for a beautifully soft and snuggly addition to their winter wardrobes.

In the adults premium range is this fabulous Sausage dog sequin design – a must for Dachshund lovers!

Buy now: Premium Sausage Dog Christmas Jumper, £10.99, Aldi

For those wanting to channel their inner Mark Darcey there are traditional Fair Isle designs. To make the look more festive the design is decorated with snowflakes, candy canes, snowmen and the word ‘HO HO HO’.

Buy now: Ladies Fair Isle Christmas Jumper, £7.99, Aldi

Gin-gle all the way this year in this fun festive number! This play on words is on the money to make a gin fans Christmas.

Buy now: Premium GIN-gle All the Way Jumper, £10.99, Aldi

Dress the dog up like a Christmas pudding with this cute knit.

Buy now: Christmas Pet Jumper, £4.99, Aldi

In addition to the Christmas jumpers, Aldi has a range of adult novelty Christmas hats – the knitted designs include a Christmas tree, Christmas pudding and turkey!

With prices starting at £3.99 you’ll struggle to top that for banter on a budget!

Whether you’re at a party, lounging at home, heading to work or simply out-and-about you can’t help but feel festive when wearing a Christmas jumper!

All Christmas clothing and accessories are in store this week, while stocks.