If you have a little one eagerly awaiting the highly anticipated Disney Frozen 2 movie, it’s well worth a trip to Aldi. Skate past the fruit and veg and head straight for the Specialbuys aisle where you’ll find Disney delights including Frozen bedding, dinner sets, onesies and plush toys.

The bargain supermarket is bringing movie magic to stores nationwide from only £1.99.

Aldi’s licensed Disney Frozen range is available online from 24th November, following in stores from Sunday 1st December. Just in time for Christmas!

Film favourites Anna, Elsa, Olaf and the rest of the gang feature in Aldi’s range of toys, bedding, accessories and fancy-dress costumes…

Aldi’s Disney Frozen bedding

Tuck Disney princess fans into bed under this characterful bedding set. The magical single duvet features film favourites Anna, Elsa and Olaf.

Aldi’s Frozen 2 Single Duvet Set is £12.99. For the full experience the range also offers Character Pyjamas (£4.99), Character Onesies (£6.99) and matching Slippers (£3.99).

For the perfect bedtime companion, fans can snuggle up and tell tales of their icy adventures to the Frozen toys.

Aldi’s Disney Frozen breakfast set

Serve up more Disney magic with the help of a Frozen themed dinner set. The plate, cup and plate combo’s decorated with the film characters along with empowering phrases of ‘Time for adventures and ‘Stronger together’.

The three-piece character set retails for £4.99.

Additionally fans can channel their inner Anna or Elsa with Aldi’s Fancy Dress Costumes, for just £9.99. Or entertain fellow fan friends by throwing their own Frozen 2 tea party, with the charming three Piece Character Set (£4.99).

Aldi’s Frozen range is available online from 24th November, in stores from Sunday 1st December. Perfect timing to keep the Disney magic alive, as the film hits the big screens on 22nd November.

These items are all available while stocks last, so don’t delay shopping if you want to secure theseDisney treats for little ones.