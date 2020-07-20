Gin fans rejoice! Sell-out Aldi gin candles are back in stores this week

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This week the discount supermarket is bringing back its best-selling range – the gin scented candles! Aldi candles have gained quite the reputation, for being Jo Malone-rivalling at a fraction of the price.

The Aldi gin candles are returning after proving hugely popular with gin fans the first time around. Cheers to that. And at just £3.29, it’s easy to see why.

Be sure to add one (or two) to your shopping basket when they hit stores from this Thursday 23rd July. Available while stocks last.

Aldi’s gin scented candles are back

Aldi’s much-loved gin scented candles are bursting with juniper-based aromas, like those of the on-trend spirit.

The collection offers the irresistible scents of gin infused with Raspberry, Vanilla and Coconut, Juniper & Lime and Rhubarb.

With these affordable candles you can fill your home with notes that are as satisfying on the nose, as your favourite tipple is on the taste-buds. Also ideal as gifts for fellow gin lovers.

Aldi’s gin scented candles are made with high quality wax, to ensure a long-lasting, clean burn.

The three blended flavours are perfect to scent a gin lovers home – whether used in the living room to create the ideal ambience for cocktail hour, or in the bathroom to enhance a relaxing bath with a G&T on the side!

The candles are housed in simple, attractive glass jars – reminiscent of traditional gin tumblers. You could even use the glasses for this purpose once the candle’s burnt out. Thoroughly cleaning first, of course.

Aldi suggest, ‘fully immerse yourself in the gin-experience, couple your new candle with Aldi’s award-winning Greyson’s London Dry Gin (£9.99) for a truly gin-dulgent evening’. You don’t have to ask us twice, we’re sold.

Which of the Aldi gin candles appeals to your scenes most?