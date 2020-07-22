We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With the majority of gatherings happening outdoors at present we’re on the lookout for comfy lounging solutions. And it doesn’t get much better than these new Aldi air loungers!

The smart chairs are the ones you simply waft around to fill with air. This simple act inflates the loungers in an instant – without the need for a pump. Perfect for when you’re out and about. They even come complete with a handy carry bag, making the comfy chairs easy to take on any outdoor adventures.

Given we’re talking Aldi, as you’d expect the price is right – all designs cost £12.99.

New Aldi air loungers

The range of Adventuridge inflatable loungers this week at Aldi enable you to take comfort with you everywhere.

Sadly the tropical print air loungers (available in blue and green) have already sold out online, to be expected at that price – and given the demand for outdoor seating as we try to host all our socialising outdoors.

The handy carry bag enables you to pack the lounger away once it’s deflated, so you can carry it around with ease. Perfect for when popping to a loved ones garden for a catch up or packing up for a day at the park.

This colourful coral design is also available in a sky blue colourway too. These loungers are also available in the alternative shapes of a Donut and Hot Dogs. Whatever the shape, the same method for inflation applies.

The Donut lounger features a dip in the middle like a pool ring, for added comfort.

Make your weekly shopping trip tomorrow to be sure to pick up one of these brilliant air loungers.