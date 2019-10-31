As fans of all things retro, we could barely contain our excitement when we spotted the retro Aldi radio back among the supermarket’s special buys.

Eagle-eyed Aldi fans with a fondness for retro interiors will have spotted that the Aldi radio is a dead ringer for the Roberts revival radio. However, with the most inexpensive Roberts revival radio with Bluetooth costing £179.00, Aldi’s version is a massive £150 cheaper!

The Aldi radio is surrounded in a leather-look material and is completed with brass detailing that gives it a gorgeous vintage look.

Aldi Radio

The radio comes in four designs, you can opt for a simple white or olive green. Or if you prefer something jazzier it is also available in a spot design or floral print.

Buy now: Reka DAB & FM Radio, £29.99, Aldi

If you were worried that the Aldi radio might be all style and no substance, then let us stop your right there. The DAB and FM radio has 20 presets and a 24-hour clock that will automatically update when the clocks change.

However, the star feature has to be the Bluetooth capability, that allows you to pair it up with your phone and use it as a speaker as well as a radio in your bedroom or kitchen. You get a retro look with all the modern technology.

As always with Aldi, their superpower lies in their amazing prices. Costing just £29.99 the Aldi Radio is an absolute steal. However, while the Aldi Radio and Roberts radio might look similar, there are a couple of differences that set the two apart.

Roberts radio

Buy now: Revival RD70, £179.99, Roberts

The Roberts radio will always be the ultimate retro radio. Made out of an acoustically-tuned wooden cabinet, the radio is then bound in luxurious leather cloth, available in a variety of colours to match every room colour scheme.

The radio is also kitted out with an alarm and colour display that is unbelievable easy to navigate.

Video Of The Week

However, if you plan to be bopping along to the radio in the bathroom perhaps consider opting for the Aldi radio. A steamy bathroom is not the ideal environment for the luxurious leather cloth of a Roberts radio as I sadly found out with my beloved pink Roberts radio.

The Aldi radio went on sale this week and is already proving incredibly popular.

So if you are keen to get your mitts on the bargain retro radio you better be quick as we predict another sellout.