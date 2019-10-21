What could be better than tracking down the perfect furniture piece to complete your kitchen? We’ll tell you what, tracking it down at the best price! Say no more, we’ve found the ideal storage accessory with this Aldi kitchen trolley, that is only £49.99.

With a solid wooden top, utensil drawer, bottle rack and a wire storage basket underneath, this handy furniture design has everything needed to keep kitchens neat and organised.

It’s an online exclusive, so don’t worry about dashing into stores for this one.

Aldi kitchen storage trolley

Never struggle for storage space in the kitchen ever again, by investing in this Kitchen Storage Trolley.

You’d never guess this clever storage solution was the likes of Aldi. We here at Ideal home are doing our part to champion just how good the homeware offer is at the discount supermarket. However this Aldi kitchen trolley really does speak for itself.

Comparing it to an almost identical kitchen storage trolley at John Lewis & Partners it’s a huge amount cheaper.

For added value it also comes complete with a three year guarantee and warranty.

The only noticeable difference in the two designs is the wire storage basket, rather than the clad shelving. Which, in many ways, is probably more useful – to act as a fruit and veg basket.

Both designs feature a sturdy wooden frame; solid wood top; utensil drawer on metal runners; five bottle rack and wheels with lockable castors – for easy mobility and stability.

Ideal: Hahn 5five Claude Butcher’s Trolley, £150, John Lewis & Partners

Great deal: Kitchen Storage Trolley, £49.99, Aldi

If bright white is perhaps not to your liking, you could always paint it as i’ve done above. Admittedly mine is the plain pine Bekvam trolley from IKEA but with the right materials you could paint over the painted MDF on either design.

Just food for thought, to complete your kitchen to your taste.

As with all Specialbuys they are only available while stocks last. We have a feeling this will sell-out in no time, so don’t delay.