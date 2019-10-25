Is there anything better than curling up in front of a fire during the winter months. Unfortunately, not all of us are lucky enough to have a fireplace, but you can now fake a wood-burning stove with the Aldi electric heater.

Our favourite budget supermarket is selling an electric fireplace with a wood-burning stove effect. The heater will keep you warm during the gloomy winter months, whilst adding a rustic and stylish finishing touch to a living room.

Aldi electric heater

The Aldi electric heater comes in black and cream and includes a lattice pattern over the faux stove door. Behind the door is fake coal that begins to glow red, like the embers of a roaring fire, when switched on.

The heater has two heat settings and thermostatic temperature control which allow you to easily regulate the temperature. However, it is not just the heat settings that are fully adjustable, you can also adjust the flame effect with the dimmer function. You can easily adjust the brightness of the flames to give the feel of a cosy fire.

As always with Aldi, the best part, as well as the stylish look, is the price. Costing just £49.99 the Aldi electric heater is £20 cheaper than a similar version from Argos costing £69.99. Plus, the Argos version is only available in black. So the cream version is an absolute steal.

We must admit we are big fans of the cream stove. If you are itching to create a proper faux fireplace in your home on a budget see how this DIY-er from our Facebook group the Room Clinic transformed her living room with an electric heater.

Buy now: Electric Stove Effect Heater, £49.99, Aldi

If you’re worried about keeping a cream electric heater clean, Aldi promises that it can be easily cleaned by wiping it down with a damp cloth.

The only thing you will need to bear in mind is that unlike a real stove or fireplace you will need to plug the Aldi electric heater in. So bear that in mind when planning the new centre-piece in your living room.

The heater is currently available and in an Aldi near you. But remember they won’t hang around forever!