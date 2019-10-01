Budding chefs can cook like the professionals with the aid of the Aldi Sous Vide Stick, for just £49.99. It’s just one of the expert tools to make up a new affordable new kitchen Specialbuys range.
Emulating a technique favoured by top chefs sous vide cooking means you create restaurant-quality meals from home.
The new kitchen collection is available to pre-order from Sunday 13th October. Consider this a preview, so you can set a reminder on the day – so not to miss out.
Aldi Sous Vide – coming soon!
This professional gadget is widely stocked with other kitchen retailers, but all are far more expensive. For instance kitchen emporium Lakeland stocks a Sous Vide Wand for £99.99 – still a reasonable price, but no comparison with Aldi’s £49.99 price tag!
So how does a sous vide stick work?
Using a sealed vacuum bag the sous vide stick cooks meat, fish and vegetables all at a precise temperature for an allotted amount of time – to ensure they’re cooked to perfection.
Available exclusively online from Aldi, this version is a 1200W stick suitable for 7-15 litre cooking pots. Ideal for family meal prep.
The cooking appliance features an LED touchscreen with 4 presets; time and temperature displays; timer of up to 99 minutes and a boil-dry protection mechanism.
The vacuum bags are not included with the stick, they rarely are unfortunately but luckily there’s also a Vacuum Food Sealer in the new kitchen Specialbuys collection. Available at Aldi for £19.99, with refill bags for £9.99 to keep the pro cooking dream alive.
What are the benefits of sous vide cooking?
This method of cooking gives you a more precise result. You can tailer the cooking time. Being encased in a vacuum bag prevents whatever you’re cooking for becoming dry and over cooked.
The bag also preserves flavour, aroma and colour – all reasons for chefs to be fans, when you consider how important food presentation is. It’s also healthier because it retains more nutrients than boiling or steaming.
It’s quick and easy to use and will give you restaurant-worthy meals every time.
If you want to snap one up, best set a reminder on your phone – Sunday 13th October, the day to add to basket.