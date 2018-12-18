The collection of premium copper pans are not to miss in the middle aisle of Aldi right now

Aldi’s Premium Kitchen range has made a welcome return, with a host of brand-new additions. The on-trend Aldi copper pans are back in the range and still an absolute bargain, with prices starting from £12.99! From frying pans, saucepans and milk pans, to sauté pans, woks and stock pots – this range has it all.

In addition to the copper pans, the collection features a number of top-quality, stylish kitchen gifts too! All available online and in-store now.

Shoppers need to be quick – as with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone!

Hard-wearing copper pans are a worthwhile investment for style and durability. Plus they are as beautiful as they are practical.

Made from of a blend of cooper, aluminium and stainless-steel – copper cookware produces professional results every time. Often professional quality comes with a high end price tag, but not when Aldi have anything to do with it.

Buy now: Tri-Ply Copper 18cm Saucepan & Lid, £29.99, Aldi

Buy now: Tri-ply Copper Non-stick 30cm Wok, £34.99, Aldi

The copper coating conducts heat effectively, offering better heat distibution and giving precise control when cooking.

The range of saucepans and frying pans all feature a durable Teflon non-stick coating, to help make both cooking and washing up a breeze. These pans are best suited to an induction hob, but can also be used on gas.

Buy now: Tri-Ply Copper 14cm Frying Pan, £12.99, Aldi

New items in the copper collection

New items include a decorative and practical Copper Trivet and Recipe Stand (£6.99 each).

Read the recipe hands-free with the help of this stylish copper stand. A great gift ideal for a master chef or star baker. At that price you could afford to buy the cookbook to go with!

Buy now: Crofton Recipe Stand, £6.99, Aldi

The Rotating Spice Rack is also new, available in brushed copper or brushed silver.

Buy now: Crofton Rotating Spice Rack, £12.99, Aldi

The Premium Kitchen Gadget Assortment has everything from can openers, peelers, nutcrackers, cork screws, ice cream scoops and garlic presses – meaning every catering angle is covered. All available in brushed copper or brushed silver, just £3.49 each.

Wouldn’t having an extra hob be hand for extra cooking requirements, especially at Christmas?! Aldi have it folks. This this clever kitchen gadget features 6 pre-set cooking programmes, LED display and a child lock – a valuable addition to any kitchen at this time of year.

Buy now: Ambiano Induction Cooking Plate, £29.99, Aldi

With so many of us turning to the dark side with kitchen colour choices, it can be tricky to find accessories in a colour that really wows. Copper accentuates rich navy and charcoal shades perfectly. So you can create a striking scheme that’s high in the style stakes by combining inky blue walls or cabinets with these on-trend copper accessories.

These fabulous pans and gifts are available online and in store right now. Be quick because stocks will only last for as long as they last!

Specialbuys are not restocked, so shop them now while you can!