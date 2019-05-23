It’s not a stretch to say that us Brits know how to celebrate the sunny weather. It only takes a tiny bit of sunshine to have us dusting of the the BBQ and covering every inch of grass with picnic blankets and scatter cushions.

But while blankets will do for a quick sunny sprawl, you might be after a more relaxing lounging option and Aldi has just the ticket.

The budget supermarket has launched a new sun lounger that you can scoop up for just £29.99. The sleek reclining sun lounger is available in black and grey, and will cut a stylish shape in any garden.

Buy now: Black Reclining Sunlounger, £29.99, Aldi

The lounger can be tilted back for full relaxation so you can kick back with a cocktail and book in hand. Just lean your head against the cushioned headrest and let the stress melt away.

The frame – made out of powder-coated steel tubes – is lightweight, allowing it to be moved around the garden with ease to catch those last rays of sun. It is sturdy and can be left out in any weather. It’s also light resistant and won’t be bleached by the rays you’ve been soaking up, but because (sadly) the sun doesn’t shine everyday, it’s also waterproof so won’t be damaged by a hefty summer downpour.

But if you’re after something even cheaper the Gardenline Reclining Deck Chair might be more up your street. It’s on sale now for an incredibly purse-friendly price of £22.99!

Buy now: Gardenline Reclining Deck Chair, £22.99, Aldi

The deck chair is made out of strong tubular steel frames and comfortable black-netted fabric mesh. It can be easily moved into a number of different and comfortable reclining positions.

There is also the added perk of a padded, adjustable headrest, so whether you’re seated upright or reclining, there’s no risk of a nasty neck strain.

When autumn rears its head again and the time comes for it to be put away, it can be folded away with ease, and tucked in the shed, ready for next summer.

Which chair will be your lounging companion this summer? Though at these prices, do we really have to choose?