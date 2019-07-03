The toys are back in town! The long-awaited fourth instalment to the much-loved Pixar film is here, inviting the much-loved Toys back into our lives. The new Aldi Toy Story bedding collection openly welcomes the whole gang into children’s rooms.

Our favourite cowboy and his trusty sidekicks are decorating duvets and cushions – keeping the spirit of the toys alive for little ones well after the credits have stopped rolling.

The Toy Story range is available to pre-order online from this Sunday 7th July, in stores from Thursday 11th July.

Fans will need to fly to an Aldi at rocket speed, because as with all Specialbuys, they’re only there will stocks last.

New Aldi Toy Story bedding

Fans have got a friend for bedtime with this new collection. Tuck little ones in at night surrounded by the famous faces who star in the much-loved animation, from Woody and Buzz to a few new friendly faces.

•Spoiler alert, we do identify the fabulous new characters below…

Little ones have got more than one friend with this sweet bedding set – at least 11 at a count. The classic characters are all here – Woody, Buzz, Mr Potato Head, Jessie, Rex, Hamm and Slinky. Along with newbies Forky, Duke Caboom and Gaby Gaby.

The reverse of the illustrated bedding features maniture versions of all the famous toys.

Aldi Toy Story cushions

This cushion is for woody and Buzz fans. As if they are posing for a selfie the cushion features a close up of the rootin’-tootin’ Sheriff and the intergalactic traveller.

Bo Beep has never looked as good as she does in the new film #girlpower! To celebrate her greatness this cushion features her as the star of the show, running into action in her new found role.

Celebrating the film’s recent release all manner of licensed Disney Toy Story products will be available in stores.

In addition to the bedding sets and cushions there are plush toys, posters, story books and games too.

It’s safe to say Disney Pixar fans should head to a nearby Aldi next week, to bag these Toy Story treats – while stocks last.

Yee-haw. To infinity, Aldi and beyond we say!