Another day, another amazing launch from Aldi. And this one is guaranteed to get the party started.

Part of the brand’s Summer Garden range, the Aldi’s Bar Gazebo is set to transform our summer soirees. All for the affordable price of just £149.99.

Available to pre-order online from tomorrow Sunday 16th June, coming to stores from Sunday 23rd June.

The new Aldi gazebo and bar

The ideal addition to any garden the bar features a stylish two-tier roof and plenty of space under canvas for your guests to celebrate summer evenings in style. The awning provides the perfect cover, should the great British weather take a turn for the worst.

It also boasts overhead bars to hang glasses, so whether you’re making a classic G&T or a fruity summer cocktail you’ll always have the perfect tumbler or stem glass to hand.

Coming soon: Bar Gazebo, £149.99, Aldi

And to take your soiree up a notch and ensure you can continue to party into the small hours, you can also add Aldi’s Large Solar Bollard Stakelights (pictured above). Priced at £12.99, we love the way they’ve been presented as a garden path lead up to the bar gazebo.

The solar metal lanterns hanging in front of the bar gazebo can also be purchased as part of Aldi’s Summer Garden range. Priced at £9.99, they add a pop of colour as well as an additional soft glow to your bar gazebo arrangement.

Hands up who’s already got the gin on ice and earmarked a corner of their garden space to this must-have launch? All that’s left to do is mark a date on the calendar and send out the party invites.

But remember as with all Aldi Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone. You may want to have your hand hovering over the mouse in readiness.

Will the Aldi gazebo garden bar at the top of your summer wish list? It will be on ours.