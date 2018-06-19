Carry on camping in style with the extensive new range of Aldi Camping essentials, coming to stores this week!

Whether you’re raving it up at Latitude or enjoying a family camping trip in the wilderness, one thing’s for sure – you will need to pack a tent and plenty of camping essentials. To keep things affordable it’s well worth checking out the latest Aldi Camping Specialbuys range.

The range has everything you could possibly need to camp out in style. From cute unicorn tents to a powerful generator the range can ensure you’re well equipped for any summer camping pursuits.

The camping range is available for pre-order online this Thursday 21st and in stores from this Sunday 24th June. Be quick campers, as with all Specialbuys they will only be available while stocks last!

The tents

The Aldi camping range has a tent for all campers! For families looking for something with a little more room there’s the Aldi Four Man Tent, priced at just £79.99. This spacious tent includes a roomy living area and two opposite facing bedrooms, ideal for families.

For the party-goers the great value Festival Pop Up Tent is perfect. it’s designed to pop up in seconds, so forget having a degree in tent assemble for this one! It costs just £19.99 and is available in a range of designs, including camouflage and galaxy print. The design comes complete with a mosquito net and carry case.

Unicorn tent

The range includes a Unicorn Tent. Say no more. Said amazing tent is £14.99…(I’m secretly wondering if adults can fit?!)

Animal sleeping bags

You’ll have no problem getting the kids to bed thanks to these fun sleeping bags! The Crocodile, Unicorn and Panda characters are all available as matching tent designs. The Kids Animal Sleeping bags are £14.99 each.

Inflatable furniture

Camping no longer means compromising on comfort. The new range includes an Inflatable Sofa, £19.99, and a matching Inflatable Chair, £12.99.

Cooking essentials

Grill on the go! Make cooking outdoors super simple with the Folding Barbecue for just £12.99.

Make the tent feel like a home from home with the Camping Kitchen Cupboard Unit, £39.99.

In addition to the items you can see the range features a 4-Fold Table (£29.99), handy 12 LED Lantern (£2.99) and great-value Backpack Gazebo (£39.99) – to ensure mealtimes are enjoyable come rain or shine.

Keep food fresh and refreshments chilled with the aid of the Electric Cool Box, £39.99.

For the hardcore campers, Aldi’s great-value 2000W Generator is ideal for charging batteries and power electrics. At £289.99 it’s not cheap cheap, but it is a fraction of the price of many competitors.

Video Of The Week

Proper camping – especially for families – requires a lot of ‘stuff’. Grab yourself Aldi’s Festival Trolley, for £9.99, to lighten the load. With attached bungee cords to secure everything in place, it’s perfect for transporting all you camping gear. Bonus, the trolley folds flat to store and can carry up to 25kg!

Right we’re off to Aldi on Thursday to stock up on essentials for a summer of festivals.