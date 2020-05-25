We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Oh how we delight at a fabulous Aldi find! And the velvet footstool just might be one of the finest finds to date. The plush designs are back again this year, with a lower price tag and a lush new pink colourway.

The luxurious velvet and metallic designs have a distinct designer vibe, but with an Aldi price tag of course!

Ideal to treat homes to a glam update this season, the footstool is available to pre-order online from today.

We can always rely on Aldi to help make home updates fashionable and affordable.

The velvet footstool is back – in more colours!

Furnish living rooms with a touch of glam this season. These new luxe velvet footstools are designer looking, without the designer price tag. Ideal to put your feet up in style or alternatively provide extra seating when needed.

You may remember these footstools from last year?! But this year not only is there an additional lush pink colourway – the price is even cheaper. If memory serves us right, last year the price tag was £29.99.

Pre-order now: Velvet Footstool, £19.99, Aldi

The velvet finish gives a soft and luxurious look. The padded design helps to provide the comfort factor.

Available in Blue; Light Grey and now Blush Pink. All finished with a chic gold trim, these footstools make a real style statement – ideal for anyone who loves a glam interior. Doubling up as a footstool or extra seating these pieces are a complete steal.

Velvet is reigning strong throughout the next few seasons, especially when it comes to furnishings.

It’s worth noting that the Aldi price is even cheaper than that of high street hero Primark! The bargain retailer launched an almost identical velvet footstool costing just £24, which we thought was the best price we’d seen…then Aldi trump that.

If you like what you see, best be quick – as with all Specialbuys once they’re gone, they’re gone!

You can pre-order now.