If you’re looking to keep the kids entertained this summer then look no further than the Aldi wooden playhouse.

It’s a tough time a the moment for many kids staying at home. However, this wooden playhouse might help release some of their pent up energy and bring a smile to their face.

Aldi wooden playhouse

The playhouse is the perfect stage for a million adventures. The lookout deck can go from a pirate ship to a treehouse in the jungle with just a flick of your child’s imagination (and a few well-placed accessories).

Alongside a lookout deck, the playhouse is kitted out with a wooden ladder. There is even a wavy slide for a fun, speedy exit.

The playhouse is made out of untreated FSC certified wood and is pre-drilled for easy assembly. Measuring 259 x 93 x 241 cm, you will need two people to put the entire structure together safely.

Since the playhouse is delivered unpainted, you can let both you and your kids imagination run wild when decorating it. You can opt for a hardwearing green for a secret hideout that will blend into the garden. Hang a piece of camo material over the windows to complete the effect.

Pre-order now: Kid’s Wooden Playhouse with Slide, £174.99, Aldi

Priced at £174.99, the playhouse is a steal. Similar versions could set you back over £200 at other high street stores.

The best news is that the wooden playhouse is an online exclusive so you don’t need to worry about lugging it back from the Specialbuys aisle. It isn’t due to go on sale until the 14th May, however it is already available to pre-order from the Aldi website.

If the sellout success of Aldi sunflower wooden playhouse is anything to go by, you beet er act quick. The playhouse already has a review from one eager parent who has put in an order, so you better get shopping.

As always with Aldi, once it’s gone, it’s gone.