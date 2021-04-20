Save 15% with our exclusive Amazon discount code

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you are looking for some quick and affordable buys to update your home for summer, our exclusive Amazon discount code is for you. For a limited time (until 2 May 2021 at 11:59pm to be precise) you can save 15 per cent on a selection of furniture, storage, rugs, mattresses and so much more. And, if your home is looking a little worse for wear after having been your world for the last 12 months, this offer could be just what you need for some thoughtful upgrades before you are allowed guests inside again.

As we said, there is plenty to choose from. So we have selected a few pieces below that will be great for creating a home office (it’s about time), giving your living room a makeover, or even improving your sleep – yes, there are some of the best mattresses from Silentnight and some great beds on offer, too.

Save 15% on selected homewares at Amazon

View what is on offer, then add the code AMZDECORIH at checkout to apply your 15% discount. Offer ends Sunday 2 May 2021 at 11:59pm. View Deal

Anyone who hasn’t delved into Amazon’s homeware department before is in for a treat. With a great range of products at a variety of price points, there really is something for everyone and every style. Plus, most of the items are available for delivery in the next week or two. This is perfect if you are thinking about getting your home ready for guests and summer entertaining. Read on to see what we are buying with our Amazon discount code saving.

Top ways to spend your Amazon discount code

Here are three of our top picks from the Ideal Home deals page on Amazon. Don’t forget to add the code AMZDECORIH at checkout to apply your 15% discount.

1. Invest in better sleep with a new mattress

You can’t put a price on good sleep, but if you could, it would be less than £300 thanks to this offer on a bestselling Silentnight mattress at Amazon. Not sleeping well leaves you stressed, which in turn makes you find it harder to drift off, so making sure your mattress is not contributing to the problem is essential. Memory foam is always a popular choice – it cradles you and reduces motion transfer if you share a bed – and this seven zone memory foam mattress comes conveniently rolled up in a box for easy transportation round the home.

Buy now: Silentnight 7 Zone Memory Foam Mattress, King, £258.99 on Amazon

2. Give the kids a fun new bed

This simple design is such a great starting point for many an Insta-worthy kid’s bed. With a simple A-frame design and unfinished solid Scandinavian pine, consider it a canvas for customisation. Wrap it with fairy lights and drape with voiles for a dimly lit tent look, or staple on faux vines as part of a jungle-themed scheme – the possibilities are endless. It is 3ft wide and takes a standard 90 x 190cm mattress and we like how close it is to the floor, making it a safe option for little ones progressing from a cot bed.

Buy now: Strictly Beds and Bunks Enby Canopy Bed, 3ft Single, £111.41 on Amazon

3. Work in comfort with a new office chair

Are you sitting comfortably? If not, your office chair could be to blame. And for those working from home for the last year, the knowledge that a bad desk chair means a bad back might be a little too familiar. There are a few ergonomic office chairs to choose from that are available with our 15% discount, but we think this Songmics option looks super comfortable and Amazon reviewers agree. It has a high back for full support, tilt and swivel function for a good range of movement and the simple black PU material is easy to care for. So, great for you in the day, or for the kids to use as a gaming chair after school.

Buy now: Songmics Executive Office Chair, £124.27 on Amazon

Make your work space even more productive with our home office ideas

Now you know what we are buying, have a browse for yourself on the Ideal Home Amazon discount page. Remember to use your AMZDECORIH code at checkout – happy shopping!