Is how your home smells just as important as how it looks? Then we have good news, as we’ve just discovered a fabulous home fragrance offer among the early bird Amazon Prime Day discounts. These amazing Amazon Prime Day Yankee Candle deals are not to be missed if you are a fan of the brand’s signature scents.

Covering wax melts and Yankee’s trademark large candles, there is the perfect fragrance for everyone among the offers.

Amazon Prime Day Yankee Candle deals

Yankee Candle Black Cherry large candle: was £23.99, now £17.43



You’ll make the biggest saving – £6.56, or 27% to be exact – on one of Yankee’s most popular scents, Black Cherry. The rich, fruity scent is perfect for autumn, and we can attest from personal experience that the company’s claim that ‘premium wax deliver clean, consistent, room-filling aroma’ is entirely accurate.

View deal: Yankee Candle Black Cherry large candle, was £23.99, now £17.43

Yankee Candle Lemon Lavender large candle: was £23.99, now £18, Amazon



Lavender is known for its powers of relaxation and you’ll get 150 hours of soothing scent from this amazing-value candle, now reduced by £5.99 – that’s 25% off. The addition of tangy lemon makes for an even richer fragrance, and as with all Yankee Candles, you can expect an even, clean burn.

View deal: Yankee Candle Lemon Lavender large candle, was £23.99, now £18, Amazon

was £17.90, now £13.05, Amazon Yankee Candle Wax Melts Value Bundle:

This pack of 10 wax melts features a host of popular Yankee fragrances. From our favourite Baby Powder, to fruity Sicilian Lemon, fresh Clean Cotton and sweet Vanilla Cupcake. Each one provides up to 8 hours of fragrance when heated in a wax warmer, and you can even mix them up to create your own signature scents. Today you can make a 30% saving of £5.41.

View deal: Yankee Candle Wax Melts Value Bundle, was £17.90, now £12.49, Amazon

Yankee Candle has some big celebrity fans. Among them is Mamma Mia star Amanda Seyfried. ‘I love those Yankee candles [in] Buttercream Frosting or Angel Food Cake,’ she told Refinery29 back in July 2017.

Video Of The Week

‘I mean, who doesn’t put a vanilla-scented candle out in their kitchen? [Those scents] relate to the child in me, which will live on forever. That’s also probably the pregnancy talking; I’ll blame it on that.’

We know exactly what you mean Amanda! And if you agree, you can find those up to 30% off Amazon Prime Day Yankee Candle deals here.

Happy scent shopping!