Valentine’s day is just around the corner. Whether you’re single, coupled up or self-partnered, where better to spend it than snuggled up in a cuddle chair.

At Ideal Home, we are huge fans of the cuddle chair. A chair that’s bigger than an armchair, but smaller than a two-seater sofa.

Not only has it been engineered to be the perfect snuggle spot in the house. It is also the perfect solution for small living rooms that lack the space for a full sofa.

Cuddle chair

Buy now: Barmouth cuddle chair stripe, £550, Argos

At last, it seems the hidden, snuggly charms of the cuddle chair are finally being appreciated. Over the last two years Argos has seen a spike in the sale of cuddle chairs.

However, it is in the last week that sales of the chair have shot up by 29 per cent. Just in time for Valentine’s Day… coincidence? We think not.

But its not just Argos who have seen sales rocket before 14th February. Swoon has also reported seeing sales of there love seats increase by 51 per cent, month on month.

We think its safe to say we know where plenty of people will be spending Valentine’s this year.

The cuddle chair has proved so popular it has even surpassed sales of two-seater sofas by 50 per cent. Because who needs separate seat cushions on Valentine’s Day?

Buy now: Jackson Velvet Cuddle Chair, £450, Argos

But this chair isn’t all about the snuggling. We must admit we love claiming the entire chair all to ourselves.

They are big enough to curl up on under a blanket. Even once you’re ensconced on the chair in the foetal position, there’s still plenty of space to balance a magazine and cup of tea.

‘We have found the cuddle chair’s popularity lies in its dual appeal. Not only does the compact design snugly seat two, but it also makes the most of those smaller spaces without compromising on comfort,’ says Tom Sullivan, senior designer at Argos.

Unsurprisingly charcoal and blue have been two of the most popular colourways. However, it is the burnt orange velvet Jackson cuddle chair that has proven the biggest hit.

You’ll know where to find us on Valentine’s day.