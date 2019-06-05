Is there anything more decadent than an outdoor living room, fully kitted out with squishy scatter cushions and throws? Here at Ideal Home, we don’t think the comfort of your home should be reserved for indoors. We want to be sprawled on a comfy sofa, basking in that rare thing that is the English summer sun. And it seems we aren’t the only ones who are big fans of bringing the indoors outdoors.

Summer has only just started, but Argos has found its monochrome outdoor rugs to be the surprise success of the summer. Sales of the rug have shot through the roof, beating estimated sales by 400 per cent and selling out on the website in just six weeks! But don’t worry, you can still snap one up, due to the rug’s success, it will be available again on the Argos website from mid-June.

The best-selling Argos Monochrome Outdoor Rug

Buy now: Global Monochrome Outdoor Rug, 1.7m x 0.9m, £15, Argos Home

At £15, this monochrome rug will give everything from a sprawling garden to a sunny balcony an instant style upgrade. Pair it with neutral-coloured cushions and slip in a few drops of acid yellow to curate an elegant global-inspired outdoor space. If you are after something a bit funkier that wouldn’t look out of place in the Love Island villa, consider pairing it with neon cushions. Bright pink? Why not?

The rug is made out of a durable, easy-wipe material, so will easily withstand any weekend BBQs or a last minute Pimm’s garden party. You can rest easy knowing that any drops of ketchup or splats of Aperol can be easily cleaned up. Plus, when the weather does finally turn, it will be a gorgeous addition to your kitchen or conservatory until the next heatwave.

‘As the days get longer, we love bringing indoor elements into outdoor spaces,’ says Vicky Wright, Buying Manager for Seasonal at Argos Home. ‘We’ve seen interior pieces like floor cushions and sofas increasingly moving outdoors, giving open spaces a more homely feel. An outdoor rug really finishes off the look; pair with brightly coloured durable melamine tableware and solar powered lighting to create a cosy mid-summer ambience outdoors!’

Will you be sprucing up your al fresco space with a rug this summer?