Extend stylish interiors to your outdoor living space with the help of these hot new accessories. New for this season, the Next outdoor rugs are super stylish and better still sustainable.

Proving that recycled materials can be stylish, these funky new outdoor accessories are made using 100 per cent recycled plastic bottles.

Taking the indoor out is a huge garden trend for 2019, making these rugs a fabulous find.

Next outdoor rugs

A rug is a great way to instantly tie together or create a decorating scheme. This comes into it’s own outdoor, because so often we don’t think about adding stylish interior touches to outdoor spaces.

The statement new accessories are available in three colours – Terracotta, Black and Natural. These fade resistant and hard wearing rugs are ideal for dressing floors indoors too, making them a thoroughly versatile buy.

The collection starts from £55 to £130, offering a whole lot of wow factor for not a lot of expense.

The monochrome black and white colourway creates a striking design. With the recent trend for painting woodwork in darker shades, this rug is perfect to finish a contemporary space.

Buy now: Indoor/Outdoor Black Recycled Rug, from £55, Next

The range boasts a range of super stylish planters, such as this one above – elevated by smart wooden legs. Combined with the outdoor rug collection, these new accessories are the ideal way to incorporate interiors style into an outdoor living area seamlessly.

Buy now: Indoor/Outdoor Natural Recycled Rug, from £55, Next

The spiced orange tone of this colourway makes it ideal to rock the ‘Global Essence’ trend. It’s a great statement accent hue to add a splash of vibrant colour to patios.

The new outdoor rug collection is available now, both in stores and online.

Buy now: Indoor/Outdoor Terracotta Recycled Rug, from £55, Next

As we become more and more aware of our environmental footprint, it’s refreshing to see homeware that’s thoughtful.

Every little bit helps, recycling materials is a great place to start.