Looking to spice up your garden entertaining? This best-selling Argos outdoor bar is back in stock after selling out in record time.

Outdoor bars have boomed in popularity this summer. Online searches for them have soared by an incredible 1286 per cent as brits swapped the pub for G & T’s in the garden.

If you’re looking for your next garden gathering idea the Argos outdoor bar could be just the inspiration you need.

The Argos space-saving bar has already been a runaway success this summer. Sales of the bar increased by 763 per cent between March and April – causing it to sell out in record time. However, it is back in stock and waiting for your next cocktail hour

The Argos bar includes two stools and opens up to create a sweeping bar. Made out of FSC wood in an elegant design, this is a bar you wouldn’t be disappointed to see on a holiday abroad.

However, the best thing about this bar is that as soon as the ‘quarantinis’ have run out, and the last drop of wine has been drunk it can be folded away. The sides fold in, and the table folds down to a third of the size.

The biggest issue with most outdoor bars is the space they take up in the garden. This can be a problem, especially for small gardens doubling up as a home gym, football pitch and make-shift beach.

It folds up small enough so that it can be stored in the corner of the garden or in a shed, until the next happy hour.

Argos and Sainsbury’s has seen a huge surge in demand for all things home bar related. Sales of their rainforest pineapple drink dispenser are up 71 per cent. And sales of their Renaissance Ice Bucket and Tongs have more than doubled.

‘As beer, wine, and spirits fly off the shelves at Sainsbury’s we’ve seen a correlating surge in demand for outdoor bars as customers missing their locals look to emulate the pub garden feel at home,’ explains Dipesh Radia, senior outdoor buyer at Argos Home.

‘With small groups now able to socialise outside, friends are finding new ways to show off their ‘quarantini’ creations, replacing the typical cocktail trolley with fully-fledged backyard bars.’

