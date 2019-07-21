We reveal our most loved interiors on Instagram – do you ‘like’ them too?

We love interiors. You love interiors. We all love interiors. It’s therefore a pleasure to share lovely interiors every day over on our Instagram feed. It’s the perfect place for us to post living rooms, kitchens and more, and share the love.

For the month of June, generally, our serene white interior snaps were the most favoured. No doubt inspired by balmy summer temperatures, the cooling shades of white were winning us over.

We’ve rounded up our best posts that inspired and delighted fans the most over the last month – inspiring you to get liking and commenting the most.

We hope you ‘like’ them too…

Our most liked Instagram interiors

1. Brilliant white living room

We were loving the sunshine vibes when we shared this fabulously fresh living room. ‘Soft yellows bring some gentle sunshine into this home’.

It seem this inviting space won fans over most thanks to its comfy modular sofa. Summed up brilliantly by this one comment, ‘I’m looking at it and I want to relax. Beautiful 🤗’.

2. Hearty country kitchen

We know that kitchens are one of the most-loved rooms in all our homes. And like us, our Instagram fans would happily make this generous country kitchen the heart of their homes.

It’s perfection, from the free-standing island to the sophisticated pale grey bespoke units – this kitchen got A LOT of love.

3. Scandi-inspired dining space

As we say in the post, sometimes simplicity is best. This laid-back Scandi inspired breakfast room captures effortless style at its best.

4. Pale grey kitchen of dreams

Drop everything, we’ve found the perfect kitchen we said. And the fans agreed.

We can’t get enough of this stunning design, complete with brickwork, a kitchen island of dreams and topped off with beautiful blooms. Now all we need is a cup of tea and a piece of cake… 🍰

5. Portrait corner

Making our homes a personal sanctuary really resonates with our readers. This corner of the home proved popular. We love how the space is styled beautifully with a retro side board, egg chair, Yucca plant and a wall of family portraits.

6. Shades of grey and pastels

This living room inspo comes courtesy of reader house shared in our June 2019 issue. The muted grey colour scheme is accentuated beautifully by pops of pastel hues. Again there was a lot of love for the comfy looking sofa, but also the statement over-sized lamp!

7. Side by side in style

Double the potential to be a winning post, this bathroom is a couples dream. Two sinks sat side-by-side in a contemporary setting gave our readers plenty of bathroom inspiration.

8. Inviting armchair with a view

This Mid-Century meets Scandi style armchair perched beside open French doors was enough to invite likes from our readers. We sold it as the only place to unwind…in style, it’s fair to say.

9. Warming jewel tones

There’s no shortage of stylish points to ‘like’ in this snug living room. Firstly there’s the vibrant jewel coloured green sofa, a bold but brilliant choice. Next there’s the over-sized natural sisal rug, understated but so on-trend. And who can ignore the modern armchair and footstool combo, in a stunning blush pink with a contemporary metal frame.

That’s just the accessories, don’t even get us started on the charming fireplace and original window shutters.

