Is your home a haven to Christmas from here on in? With no room left undressed for this most wonderful time of the year? You just might love this brilliantly quirky Christmas kitchen collection at Asda, perfect to help serve up some festive cheer.

From Christmas tree teapots to Santa biscuits jars, this range has it all to raise seasonal spirits.

A step too far? Love them or loath them…have Christmas decorations gone too far with these Santa curtains?

We imagine Mr & Mrs Claus serving a brew from this alternative Christmas tree teapot…

The Christmas tree teapot has been spotted in stores by keen shoppers. One snapped alongside the captioned, ‘Love the Christmas teapots and biscuit jars’. And it’s not just teapots!

Buy now: Christmas Tree Shaped Teapot, £8, George Home at Asda

Another saying, ‘So excited for Christmas it’s unreal. How cute is the Christmas tree teapot and the gingerbread house cookie jar 😍🎄🏠’

The Christmas tableware collection also features milk jugs, biscuits jars and generous mugs – all at their festive best.

‘Tis the season of sweet treats, sticking to the elves four main food groups of candy, candy canes, candy corns and syrup. A cuppa would look out of place if not served with a biccie on the side, and for that George Home has an array of festive designs.

Keep treats fresh this festive season in this red cookie jar, hand-painted to look like a 3D Father Christmas. Of course, it wouldn’t be totally festive without milk served from a Christmas pudding jug. Or sipping from a sprout or Mrs Claus mug, luckily this George Home range has it covered!

Buy now: Red Santa Christmas Cookie Jar, £12, George Home at Asda

There’s also a rather glorious traditional gingerbread house jar, but this has already sold out online – so best try in stores.

Asda took to Instagram to suggest, ‘Make your Christmas extra special with our Santa and Sprout mugs. Top them up with hot chocolate and add a cheeky Snowman Marshmallow… or two, or three! Head in store or online to pick yours up now. Let’s make Christmas extra special.’

For those looking to embrace the Christmas tree teapot but not traditional red and green, look no further. Asda has catered for all Christmas decorating tastes with a more glitzy design.

Decorated in stars this simple tiered design takes on a subtle Christmas tree silhouette.

Video Of The Week

Buy now: White Star Teapot, £8, George Home at Asda

Here are some homes ready for Christmas and chill…

It’s the Christmas tree teapot of the hour, only £8 at Asda!

We’ll happily change up the tableware in the spirit of Christmas cheer, will you?