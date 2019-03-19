The Morrisons bedding and bedroom accessories range that’s set to sell out starts from just £8!

There’s nothing like a new bedding and homeware collection to get us in the mood for a room refresh. And Morrisons’ newly launched SS19 homeware collection offers up a slice of supermarket style at it’s best.

Incorporating on-trend colourways including the tried and trusted combination of blush pink and grey with a play on floral chintz also thrown into the mix, there’s a whole lot to love.

Morrisons bedding

And the best part is, is that this supermarket sweep starts from just £8! So why not swap your ready meal and side for a style injection to remember? Here are just some of the highlights.

Morrisons Yarn Ombre Knit

Ticking the boxes for grey and gorgeous, this cosy knit will dress up any existing bedding a treat as well as keeping you nice and cosy when the weather takes an unexpected turn.

Buy in-store now: Yarn Ombre Knit, £30, Morrisons

Morrisons Blush Sequin Throw

Pretty in pink? This throw certainly is, and the addition of sequins adds extra sparkle.

Buy in-store now: Blush Sequin Throw, £22, Morrisons

Morrisons Ditsy Stripe Bedspread

If you love patchwork quilts but your sewing skills leave a lot to be desired, then this colourful bedspread could be just what you’re looking for.

Buy in-store now: Ditsy Stripe Bedspread, £27, Morrisons

Morrisons Trunk Storage (2 pack)

Stuck for storage? This trunk storage set is the perfect place to store throws, trinkets, treasures and more and can be tucked into the corner of your bedroom to save on space.

Buy in-store now: Trunk Storage (2 pack), £17, Morrisons

Morrisons Velvet Floral Cushion

This cushion is positively blooming with decorative flourishes, and will add interest to any bedding arrangement.

Buy in-store now: Velvet Floral Cushion, £8, Morrisons

Morrisons Eternal Faux Floral

Fresh looking flowers without the maintenance are ideal if you’re always on the go. The slimline glass vase ensures the faux florals are the star of the show.

Buy in-store now: Eternal Faux Floral, £10, Morrisons

