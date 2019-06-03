The Asda light shade that’s a HUGE hit on Instagram and with shoppers

When it comes to ceiling shades on a budget, chances are your living room light is still rocking an Ikea shade. Or you might even have given up on shades altogether.

But, hold on a minute, George Home has just the remedy to your lack of lampshade inspiration.

Priced at £30, the Woven Pendant Ceiling Shade is a statement piece certain to draw attention, and compliments. If you’re after something that wouldn’t look out of place in a coastal boutique hotel then you should consider a trip to Asda.

Asda light shade – the Woven Pendant Ceiling Shade

Part of George’s Sunbaked bedroom collection, the shade has already earned a loyal following of fans. When the lamp, styled in a happy customer’s bedroom, hit Instagram, it quickly clocked up 992 likes.

And on the Asda website, customers have been singing the lamp’s praises.

‘Looks so amazing, bigger than I thought but it looks great as a statement. Got loads of compliments for it and shines a beautiful pattern on the walls when lit,’ one buyer said.

‘Such a nice lampshade, great value for money and a great size! Let’s lots of light out but keeps the cosy feeling, too,’ commented another.

‘Beautiful woven lamp shade, bigger than expected but great value for money. Takes 2 minutes to put on, highly recommend!’ That’s praise indeed!

The lamp has earned an average rating of 4.6 stars, and will fit a universal cap type. But before you add it to your next online shop, consider where you plan to hang this larger pendant shade. At 31cm x 48cm x 48cm, it will definitely make a statement in a kitchen, living room or bedroom, but might swamp a smaller space.

The woven string design is just the ticket if you want to introduce a little texture into the room. We think it will look gorgeous in a bedroom against a green or dusky pink wall. The perfect backdrop to enhance the shade’s cosy golden glow.

Where would you hang this stunning shade?