The sun has been peeking through the clouds and summer vibes are just around the corner, so naturally our thoughts have turned to prettying up our outdoor spaces in readiness for summer soirees.

And once we’ve dusted off last year’s garden furniture and invested in a few timely updates, putting the ingredients together for the perfect party is next on the agenda. Ambience + amazing food and drink is a combination that always wins, and George Home’s latest launch will definitely help with the former.

Priced at just £8, the brand’s Pineapple Solar Powered LED String Lights will transport you to tropical climes, without the need to flick a single switch. Featuring a built-in amorphous solar panel the sun’s rays and a AAA rechargeable battery – which comes included – it’s all that’s needed to keep your garden bathed in a warming glow into the early hours.

When a video including the on-trend lights was featured on the George at Asda Instagram, shoppers just couldn’t get enough. Overall it clocked up more than 30,000 views, more than 1,000 likes and over 200 comments, including those below:

‘Love the pineapples’

‘omg these r so cute’

‘i need these’

Buy now: Pineapple Solar Powered LED String Lights 10 Pack, £8, George Home

And one five-star review of this fruity foray into the world of lighting – which measures 7.05m (solar panel to first light 3m, lights 4.05m) – was also equally as glowing, saying:

‘Excellent quality. Look more expensive than they are. Love them’

We’ve seen the pineapple trend conquer everything from ceramics to cushions to ‘Christmas trees’, and this incarnation has definitely got our seal of approval. The contrast between the gold lighting cage and the vibrant green in the pineapple crown is bound to draw admiring glances from your roll call of guests. It’ll also double up as a talking point once the buffet spread and supplies of beer and bubbly start running low.

Are George Home’s Pineapple Solar Powered LED String Lights what you’ve been looking for?