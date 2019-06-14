Transform any floor in a flash with one of these stylish new Asda rugs.

As the rain threatens to wash away our summer spirit, we’ve been looking for just the tonic to uphold a sunny outlook. Cue George Home who have just launched this new collection of rugs to brighten our homes.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

From stylish monochrome stripes to happy sunflowers, there’s a design to suit any room and every taste.

With prices starting at £25, these large statement rugs are a perfect way to spruce up all manners of flooring.

New Asda rug collection

The easy-care rugs are fade-resistant. You won’t need to worry about the colour becoming muted when the sun does rear its head again.

Even better they are stain-resistant, so are a perfect addition to a kid’s room. Available in a range of sizes, up to extra large, they’ll make the ideal cosy floor for little ones to play on rainy days.

When the rugs made an appearance on Asda’s Instagram, they proved an instant hit – clocking up more than 1,100 likes. Shoppers were singing their praises, including:

‘These are so cute! And so affordable!’

‘I bought a big rug for our lounge and so far I’m really pleased with how hard wearing it is. It’s standing up to a lot of foot traffic and our dog’s playtime!’ Always good to read when a product is as practical as it is pretty.



‘Love all of these’

Why don’t we take a look at a few of our Ideal Home favourites…

Adorable Asda Sunflower rug

This Van Gogh style sunflower rug is definitely stealing the show for summer feel-good vibes. It’s received rave reviews already, with a five-star rating.

We can just imagine this brightening up a living room or a children’s playroom. Come July, and better weather (fingers crossed) you could ever make it the centre piece of an outdoor living room.

Buy now: Yellow sunflower rug, £45, George at Asda

Asda Berber Shaggy rug

If you’re after something a little cosier for a bedroom perhaps, this on-trend Berber design is perfect. Run it alongside a bed to feel the pile between your toes as your rise.

Morning’s might not seem quite so bad when this is the first thing your feet meet.

Buy now: Berber Shaggy Rug, £50, George at Asda

Asda Polka dot rug

Video Of The Week

This rug has been a sell-out hit, and at £25 is it any surprise? It is currently out of stock, but if you are keen to inject some stylist Cruella de Vil vibes into your home, fear not worry our friends at Asda assure it will be back in stock – from the 24th of June.

Buy now: Monochrome Polka Dot Rug, £25, George at Asda

Which rug will you be sinking your toes into this summer?