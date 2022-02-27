We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The days are getting longer, spring is almost here, and B&M has a fab new tiki bar and parasol. They look perfect for transforming the most tired and ordinary patios into an exotic retreat.

Available from tomorrow, they’re sure to bring the carefree summer vibes we’re craving. If you’ve been pinning garden bar ideas on Pinterest lately, you’re in good company.

A ‘garden pub’ is actually the garden feature we want the most for summer 2022, according to research by online garden retailer Primrose.

B&M tiki bar set

From February 28th, this fabulous B&M tiki bar will be available in-store and on the B&M website. Keep a beady eye out for it as we predict it’ll sell out in the blink of an eye.

The tiki bar itself comes with two bar stools in matching rattan material, and has a glass top practical for wiping up any spillages. Altogether the set costs £350.

All that’s missing are your cocktail-making supplies, glasses, and some sunny weather. We’re loving that faux thatched roof.

B&M tiki parasol

Take your tropical outdoor living room ideas one step further with this B&M tiki parasol. At just £24, it is a bargain.

Matching the B&M tiki bar, it’ll make it feel like you’re at a beach bar on holiday, as well as providing some shade on hot summer days. This garden shade idea would look great with wicker armchairs and some brightly coloured outdoor cushions.

Together, the parasol and bar will bring a relaxed and beachy feel to your outdoor space. The organic feel and neutral tones will also fit in nicely with existing garden furniture.

Video Of The Week

Not to mention all the benefits of having your own home bar – no last orders or premium pricing when you’re drinking homemade margaritas and gin and tonics. We recommend making glass name tags and a handwritten menu so guests can place their orders.

A garden bar is above all a great social feature outside when entertaining. People will naturally gravitate towards it just like they might gather around the kitchen island or a barbecue.