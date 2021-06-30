We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A DIY and interiors lover has transformed her back garden into a stylish hangout. Previously, it was just a good-sized lawn with a paved path, but Alex saw its true potential.

Outdoor living room ideas – how to create the perfect living space in your garden

Today, it has a comfy seating area featuring the highly coveted Aldi egg chair (not jealous at all), a fire pit, a hot tub and cosy festoon lighting.

Before

‘When I moved into my home, I knew I wanted to create a second living area in my garden where I could chill out with friends,’ Alex tells us. She designed the space on Microsoft Word, and worked out what she could take on herself, and which elements would need the help of professionals.

In the summer of 2020, she completed the first stage of the garden, with a patio extension, decking and a planter ticked off the list. ‘I was so pleased with it and so grateful throughout several UK lockdowns to be able to enjoy the sunshine from the comfort of my garden,’ Alex says.

After

Early this year, Alex continued with the garden project, feeling much more confident in her DIY abilities this time around. She built a pergola over the hot tub, redid the fencing for privacy and upcycled the slabs for a more contemporary look.

Inspired by other DIYers online, she used a stencil from Dizzy Duck Designs. ‘I used masonry paint and a concrete patio sealer to give the desired effect. So many people on Instagram and TikTok ask where my garden tiles are from and I am always so delighted to tell them it is just a stencil,’ Alex says.

The tiles are definitely one of the most striking elements of the space, but we also love the details. The garden mirrors add depth and light, giving the impression of windows, and the fire pit creates a focal point. Alex has also made good use of the vertical space by hanging planters on the fence.

Video Of The Week

‘I couldn’t be happier with how it has turned out, and I am now enjoying learning about different plants to add some more colour to bring the garden to life,’ she says.

Related: Best fire pits 2021 – the 10 best chimineas, fire globes and fire pits

See more of Alex’s projects on her Instagram account @casalawson.

If you’re thinking about giving your own garden a makeover, check out our budget garden ideas piece. Alex encourages you to go for it and reach out to others who blog about their home projects along the way.