A well-stocked bar cart is a must for anyone who enjoys an evening drink with family and friends. One thrifty DIYer has gone a step further and made her own at-home bar from an old wardrobe.

Ally used a friend’s dodgy old wardrobe that was too damaged to be used for storing clothes. Originally, she planned to turn it into a clever hallway storage idea, envisioning an extra shelf and few hooks for hats and umbrellas.

Before

‘I started off by removing all the moldings on the top, the doors and drawer fronts,’ Ally says. She put the drawer fronts back inside out for a sleeker look.

Ally also repaired one of the drawers that wasn’t in good condition. After some sanding and priming, Ally made a faux plank effect on the interior wood.

She drew on horizontal lines for the ‘planks’ and rolled on black paint. Using a graining tool, she drew on the wood grain.

Once dry, she covered it with a walnut varnish and two coats of Ronseal Dark Oak. At this point of the makeover, there was a change of plan. Not loving the white paint, Ally decided to paint it black and make it into a home bar instead.

After

‘I watched a few videos on YouTube on how to make wine bottle storage and also how to make wine glass racks and got to work,’ she says. Ally used recycled wood and painted it all black.

For more tips on how to store wine at home, head to our guide. The finishing touches were the light fittings. Fancy a bar for outdoors? Our garden bar ideas piece is full of inspiration.

Ally has created a bar at the fraction of the cost of one bought brand new – for more ideas on how to renovate on a budget, our piece has you covered.

Come winter, an at-home bar can even double up as a hot chocolate station packed with delicious supplies for a luxury hot drink.