A savvy DIY lover has completed a stunning grey patio makeover – after being quoted £500 for some decking. Viv Wilks wanted to breathe new life into her patio, which was looking worse for wear.

Inspired by painted patio ideas on Pinterest, she decided to give it a go herself. While working from home, Viv spent the next few days completing the garden idea.

Before

‘First, I gave the patio a good clean with water, giving it a scrub with my yard brush,’ Viv says. ‘I demossed and pulled up the grass from in between the tiles.’

She used water and floor cleaner to scrub the tiles with an outdoor brush. The Cif floor cleaner only cost £1.50.

Where there were gaps between the paving, Viv used ready-mixed cement from B&Q to fill them. Then it was time for painting.

After

‘Once everything was clean and dry, I used B&Q Masonry paint in the colour Hudson on the tiles. I ensured each coat was dry before applying another one,’ she says.

Viv used a paint roller for the painting and recommends using a roller with an extension lead if you have a bad back.

Once the paint had dried, she used a 30x30cm stencil bought for £8.50 on Amazon. Using the stencil, she created patterns on the tiles with a small tin of Cuprinol fence paint in the shade Dark Slate.