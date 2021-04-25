Brilliant budget garden ideas – boost your outdoor space without breaking the bank!
Inspired by painted patio ideas on Pinterest, she decided to give it a go herself. While working from home, Viv spent the next few days completing the garden idea.
Before
‘First, I gave the patio a good clean with water, giving it a scrub with my yard brush,’ Viv says. ‘I demossed and pulled up the grass from in between the tiles.’
She used water and floor cleaner to scrub the tiles with an outdoor brush. The Cif floor cleaner only cost £1.50.
Where there were gaps between the paving, Viv used ready-mixed cement from B&Q to fill them. Then it was time for painting.
After
‘Once everything was clean and dry, I used B&Q Masonry paint in the colour Hudson on the tiles. I ensured each coat was dry before applying another one,’ she says.
Viv used a paint roller for the painting and recommends using a roller with an extension lead if you have a bad back.
Once the paint had dried, she used a 30x30cm stencil bought for £8.50 on Amazon. Using the stencil, she created patterns on the tiles with a small tin of Cuprinol fence paint in the shade Dark Slate.
‘You could get away with using a tester pot of Cuprinol or other waterproof paint to save even more money, depending on the size of your patio,’ Viv says.
After leaving the paint to dry for about an hour, she sealed the patio with No Nonsense sealant from Screwfix, which cost £12.99. ‘I did this to preserve it from spills and dirt. It provides a light glaze which you can clean easily.’
The grey patio makeover has made a huge difference. All she needs now is the best patio heater to keep warm during evenings spent outdoors. If your patio is in need of an update, take a look at our guide to the best garden furniture.
Related: Boohoo launches its first ever homeware range – take a peek at our favourite pieces
The total cost for the patio was just £38 and Viv says the project was easy to do. Tom Church, co-founder of LatestDeals.co.uk, said, ‘Viv’s patio makeover is stunning, and proof that you don’t need to get a professional in every time you want to upgrade.’
‘Amazon is a great place for finding all kinds of stencils – I also go to my local Hobbycraft when I’m seeking inspiration for my next project as there are plenty of options to choose from!’