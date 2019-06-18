If your beloved furry friend is your housemate of choice, you might want to reconsider your postcode. New research conducted by HomeLet, a leading supplier of landlord insurance, tenant referencing and tenant insurance has revealed the best UK cities for renting with pets.

If you’re looking for a rental property that welcomes pets, you will only be able to choose from 2 per cent of all available rentals nationwide. Limiting to say the least.

So which is the best city for pet lovers to consider? The research placed London as the best UK city for renting with a pet, with Southhampton and Cardiff being named as the worst.

The best cities for renting with pets revealed

If you’re looking to rent with your pet, but can’t afford London, Birmingham is the next best choice – coming in a close second across the board.

Despite Newcastle holding the most pet owners, it was deemed one of the worst for renters. Ranking low for both pet-friendly rentals and green spaces, it seems Newcastle renters could struggle to make their pets feel at home.

‘With the recent introduction of the Tenant Fees Act, both Landlord and Tenants alike will be concerned, about the impact on renting with pets,’ explains Rob Wishart, Group Data Manager at HomeLet.

The study considered the number of pet-friendly rentals, the amount of green space available, percentage of people with pets and the ratio of vets – all per city.

It also weighed up the ratio of dog walkers, ratio of kennels and pet sitting facilities, number of pet shops and ratio of pet friendly pubs.

‘The research shows a lack of rental options for tenants with pets. London highlights that there are areas with everything in place, that could make a perfect home for renters with pets,’ says Rob.

‘Since the introduction of the Tenants Fee Act, deposits are legally capped to a maximum of five weeks rent. Landlords who previously allowed pets, based on a higher deposit in case of damage, will no longer be legally allowed to do so.’

‘This may reduce the number of Landlords who are willing to accept pets. But as it was only introduced 1 June 2019, it may be too early to say.’

Rob advises pet lovers, ‘When looking for your next rental, it’s worth having an open an honest conversation with your potential landlord. Introducing a pet if your tenancy agreement states you cannot could risk you being evicted.’

‘Asking for a pet-reference from an existing landlord may go some way to reassure a landlord to take on a renter with pets.’

Would you consider relocating to ensure your four-legged friend can live with you?