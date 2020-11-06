We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

More time at home (again!), means more time for baking – hooray! And now the weather has cooled and the evenings are dark, what better way to pass the time than by whipping up mouth-watering treats for the whole family?

A stand mixer is an essential piece of kit for any budding baker, as not only do they speed up whisking, whipping and kneading, but they also look pretty slick on your kitchen counter top! There are plenty of deals to be had this Black Friday, so check out our favourites here…

The Kenwood name is synonymous with quality stand mixers. Grab yourself a bargain with these tempting Black Friday mixer deals

Kenwood kMix KMX760.GD kitchen machine rose gold, was £549, NOW £349, Currys Save an impressive £200 on this super-stylish rose gold Kenwood stand mixer.Check out the six speed levels, including a unique fold function for ultra light cakes and soufflés.

The Great British Bake Off contestants, Lorraine Pascale, Nigella Lawson… everyone loves the Artisan. It’s hardly changed from its launch in 1919 and is still built like a classic car, from the sturdy levers that slide into place with a satisfying clunk, to the stunning paint job. A must-have piece of kit in any baker’s kitchen, get yours today with these Black Friday mixer deals.

Kenwood Chef Elite 4.6L stand mixer silver, was £499.99, NOW £399.99, Robert Dyas Save a gigantic £100 with this smart 1200w Kenwood stand mixer. The extra-wise feeding tube lets you add ingredients while baking with ease.

Kenwood Chef Elite XL stand mixer, was £549.99, NOW £474.99, Very Perfect for passionate bakers or those with a serious cake obsession – there’s £75 off this heavy duty Kenwood stand mixer with a hefty 6.7L bowl.

Kenwood Multione KHH321S1 stand mixer silver, was £320, NOW £220, Currys Get your baking mitts on this swish silver Kenwood stand mixer, which includes seven accessories. The 1000w motor is perfect for high speed blending, whisking and kneading. Now with a saving of £100!

KitchenAid KSM125BQG Artisan stand mixer in liquid graphite, was £399.99, NOW £349.99, Very

Snap up this sleek grey KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer, complete with 10 speeds and a sturdy 4.8L stainless steel bowl. View Deal

What’s the difference between a stand mixer and a food processor?

Stand mixers are made for keen cooks, and not surprisingly, prioritise mixing. They’ll outperform most processors in this depratment, hands down, mainly because they have a wider range of speeds – use the lower ones for kneading bread and folding cake mixtures, and speed up when whipping meringue .

Food processors can mix things, too, but they also feature circular blades, graters and choppers for slicing, dicing and grinding, and some have juicer and blender jug attachments that make use of their powerful motors.

Hybrid stand mixers like Kenwood’s Chef machines, are a favourite of top chefs. They have multiple power outlets that can be used with optional attachments such as food processors, blenders and even ice cream makers, but they’ll tend to cost more.

What do I look for in a good mixer?

Make sure your food processor comes with a slicing blade, dicing blade and grating disc. Many will also have a whisk, dough hooks and emulsifying paddles for mayonnaise, and blender jugs to make soups and smoothies. Stand mixers typically comes with a bowl, whisk, dough hook and beater.

Spending more doesn’t necessarily get you extra attachments, but your machine should last. Signs of quality include a stainless-mixer bowl or glass blender jug as opposed to plastic ones, metal casing, a powerful but quiet induction motor and a long guarantee.

Does the KitchenAid ever go on sale?

Luckily for all of us, they certainly do. On Amazon Prime Day, you could pick up a KitchenAid Stand Mixer, Aqua Sky for £349.99. Usually a budget-busting £579, it was hard to ignore that whopping 40% saving. And we anticipate we’ll see more brilliant discounts in the coming weeks.

Why are KitchenAids so expensive?

KitchenAid’s first household egg beater has a history, believe it or not, dating back to 1919. It’s moved on considerably since then, but the retro look, tempting colours and sturdy design of the KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer, make it an ever popular choice.

But why are they so expensive? Well, KitchenAids have never been cheap. Even when the first mixers were launched in America in the 1920s, they would have set you back around $200. Which, with inflation, equates to around £2,000 in 2020. So the fact that you can pick up the most basic model, the Classic tilt-head mixer, for around £250, means you’ve made quite the saving.

KitchenAids are built like a classic car. There are little-to-no plastic parts – save for attachments like the included shield to keep flour from flying up in your face. Instead they are made from sturdy die-cast zinc and in a wide range of enamelled colours. The planetary motor runs at 10 different speeds. The mixing bowl is stainless steel as standard, but some models come with glass bowls. All of which contributes to the price.

You are also paying for convenience and adaptability. A wire whisk, dough hook and a flat beater are included, but you can upgrade even old machines with optional extras, such as a sausage maker, ice cream maker and a coffee grinder.

