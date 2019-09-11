We can’t think of a better way to spend the day than hunting out homeware bargains.

And while we’re not averse to traipsing the length of the high street in search of a must-have item of furniture or accessories to give our properties that extra pizzaz, truth be told, we’d much rather do this from the comfort of our day bed with a cup of tea in hand.

This is where B&M’s mobile app comes to the rescue. The free app helps you find the latest bargains from the variety retailer before anyone else, and it’s so easy to use. The latest offers on home furnishings and more will be delivered straight to your mobile phone, and it’s already gained rave reviews on Google Play, where it has an average 4-star rating.

Below are just some of the comments from those who’ve already downloaded the app to their phones.

‘Best part of this app is the scanner. Found items that are cheaper than the tags say thanks to the scanner.’

‘It’s quick & simple to use. No fuss. Brilliant!’

‘Great app very impressed 😀’

And the good news is, is that the app can do so much more than just turn you into a sales savvy shopper, including the following:

Create your own profile and set your own shopping preference for your favourite products

Use their handy Store Finder to find your nearest B&M store

Build your own shopping list to help you find your favourite products in-store

Get notifications about all the things you love: new products, latest arrivals, promotions and offers, competitions, new stores and more!

Use their Barcode Price Check to scan products in-store and get more info and content – see product features, descriptions, prices and promotions

Browse 1000s of products across their full range – from Homeware, Furniture and Wallpaper to Toys, Electricals, Pets and much more!

Browse 100s of blogs on their Lifestyle page – you can learn all the tips & tricks, how-to guides, hottest trends, life hacks and much more from the B&M experts.

Is getting the B&M app next on your to-do list?