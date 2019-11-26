‘Tis the most wonderful, yet most expensive time of the year. But bagging a bargain can help make your Christmas savings pot go that little bit further. Start as you mean to go on, with Christmas decorations.

We’ve rounded up the most on-trend buys from John Lewis & Partners, and found them even cheaper at bargain store B&M.

White Christmas tree, save £179

Start with the bigger, most expensive item – the tree. Make a statement this year with an increasingly popular snow-covered white tree. Every retailer has a fantastic offering for 2019 to ensure our homes are dreaming of a white Christmas.

The John Lewis & Partners Isla Diamond tree is a spectacular design, see our review here. But if you’re on a budget the B&M version is an ideal cheaper alternative to help get the same effect.

Ideal: Isla Diamond Frost Pre-lit 7ft Christmas Tree, £279, John Lewis & Partners

Great Deal: Frosted Nordic Pre-lit 7ft Spruce Tree, £100, B&M (in store only)

LED Reindeer, save £55

Stand either of these magnificent light-up reindeers outside your home to set the scene in style. Both stand statuesque, John Lewis deer at 120cm and the B&M at 110cm.

Ideal: Standing Reindeer 120 LED Lit Figure, £95, John Lewis & Partners

Great Deal: Christmas Wire Reindeer Light, £40, B&M (in store only)

Frosted wreath, save £30

Hang an illuminated wreath on your front door to create a warm welcome for festive guests. Both of these silver designs are a great solution for making the light shine a little brighter. The John Lewis & Partners design is a more intricate one, with frosted flower-like snowflakes. The B&M wreath is simple but just as effective to cast a glow.

Ideal: Snowscape Beaded Wreath, £40, John Lewis & Partners

Great Deal: Pre-lit Christmas Round Wreath, £9.99, B&M (in store only)

Nordic gonk, save £6

Great gonks! These are the gnomes of homes, the fun Nordic characters to add some personality to our Christmas decorations.

Ideal: Grey Gonk, £12, John Lewis & Partners

Great Deal: Plush Gonk, £5.99 B&M (in store only)

Who wouldn’t love to make a saving of £270.02? Especially right before Christmas. Unfortunately you can shop online at B&M as yet, but these affordable look-a-likes are all available in stores nationwide.