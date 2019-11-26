Trending:

Buying B&M Christmas decorations can save you £270 on a similar look from John Lewis

Get the look for less to make your Christmas budget go further
Tamara Kelly

‘Tis the most wonderful, yet most expensive time of the year. But bagging a bargain can help make your Christmas savings pot go that little bit further. Start as you mean to go on, with Christmas decorations.

We’ve rounded up the most on-trend buys from John Lewis & Partners, and found them even cheaper at bargain store B&M.

Make it even more affordable: Budget Christmas decorating ideas for a high-impact, low-cost Christmas

White Christmas tree, save £179

B&M Christmas decorations vs John Lewis white tree

Start with the bigger, most expensive item – the tree. Make a statement this year with an increasingly popular snow-covered white tree. Every retailer has a fantastic offering for 2019 to ensure our homes are dreaming of a white Christmas.

The John Lewis & Partners Isla Diamond tree is a spectacular design, see our review here. But if you’re on a budget the B&M version is an ideal cheaper alternative to help get the same effect.

Ideal: Isla Diamond Frost Pre-lit 7ft Christmas Tree, £279, John Lewis & Partners
Great Deal: Frosted Nordic Pre-lit 7ft Spruce Tree, £100, B&M (in store only)

LED Reindeer, save £55

Stand either of these magnificent light-up reindeers outside your home to set the scene in style. Both stand statuesque, John Lewis deer at 120cm and the B&M at 110cm.

Ideal: Standing Reindeer 120 LED Lit Figure, £95, John Lewis & Partners
Great Deal: Christmas Wire Reindeer Light, £40, B&M (in store only)

Frosted wreath, save £30

 

Hang an illuminated wreath on your front door to create a warm welcome for festive guests.  Both of these silver designs are a great solution for making the light shine a little brighter. The John Lewis & Partners design is a more intricate one, with frosted flower-like snowflakes. The B&M wreath is simple but just as effective to cast a glow.

Ideal: Snowscape Beaded Wreath, £40, John Lewis & Partners
Great Deal: Pre-lit Christmas Round Wreath, £9.99, B&M (in store only)

Nordic gonk, save £6

Great gonks! These are the gnomes of homes, the fun Nordic characters to add some personality to our Christmas decorations.

Ideal: Grey Gonk, £12, John Lewis & Partners
Great Deal: Plush Gonk, £5.99 B&M (in store only)

Reasons to love the bargain store: 16 things you’ll only know if you shop at B&M

Who wouldn’t love to make a saving of £270.02? Especially right before Christmas. Unfortunately you can shop online at B&M as yet, but these affordable look-a-likes are all available in stores nationwide.

All the latest from Ideal Home