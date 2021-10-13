We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Over the last few years, we’ve seen gonks explode onto the Christmas scene, with their bushy beards and pointed hats. However, this year these B&M Christmas mice decorations look set to steal the limelight.

When B&M posted a picture of its new decorations recently on Instagram, there was a huge surge of likes and comments – could it be that there’s a new set of Christmas cuties in town? One thing is for sure we’re adding them to our best Christmas bauble tree decorations list.

B&M Christmas mice decorations

The social media post presented a collection of B&M‘s new ultra-cute woollen mice, wrapped up in sweet little hats, scarves and woolly jumpers. The caption read: ‘When you think you’ve fallen in love with these little charming Christmas tree decorations! Perfect for adding character to your Christmas tree.’

The post quickly clocked up over 7,200 likes, with a load of excited comments from shoppers. ‘How cute!’ read one, and ‘These are adorable,’ said another. We couldn’t agree more.

So, if you’re thinking about Christmas decorating ideas already you may want to check out these little fellows. And, as if they aren’t sweet enough, each comes with its own accessory, from a mini pompom garland, to what looks like a fir tree and even a set of skis!

Yes, we can confirm, there’s a mouse on skis!

Each of the mice cost just £2.50 each, but you’d never know they were so affordable to look at them – they look like a much more expensive hand-crafted decoration, don’t they?

We think it would be hard to pick out of these three, so maybe best to get the set to display on your real Christmas tree – after all, mice do come in threes as they say.

You’ll find them in-store at B&M now, but be quick as we have a feeling these are going to sell out fast.