We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Stop whatever you’re doing and Google ‘where’s my nearest B&M store’. There’s never been a more pressing desire to go to the discount store than now – to bag this incredible B&M drinks trolley!

If ever there was a time to splash out (not a lot mind) on a luxe drinks trolley it is now! An affordably on-trend home bar makes staying in all the more chic.

Staying home for a tipple has never been more stylish, or affordable for that matter…

The £30 B&M drinks trolley

Following in the footsteps of bargain retailers before them B&M have finally given the fans what they want, at the best possible time. As the home bar becomes the latest must-have, with staying in higher on the agenda than ever before – stylish drink carts have never been so in demand. And at that price, cheers are in order!

At just £30 the B&M Tromso drinks trolley is a staggering £245 cheaper than a very similar design at shopping emporium Rockett St George. Faithful homeware hero John Lewis & Partners have a similar style, the Riya bar cart. It’s slightly bigger in size but a whole lot bigger in the price department – costing £299! Demonstrating just how much of a bargain the B&M trolley is.

The discount retailer asked its 1million followers ’Where do you keep your favourite beverages? 🍸🍾’ along with an image of the new trolley…

It’s safe to say the drinks trolley has hit the right spot for shoppers! In just a few hours the post has already amassed 212 comments, mostly with delighted fans tagging friends so no one misses out!

Video Of The Week

One tags a friend, writing, ‘you were after one of these weren’t you? This is a bargain x’. Indeed, best price we’ve ever seen.

With another doing the same, saying ‘definitely need that don’t you! 😍’. Meaning the race is on to snap up this desirable drinks trolley while stocks last.

If you are heading to stores to bag this bargain B&M drinks trolley you might find the product code handy, it’s 358359.

And of course, be sure to shop safely.