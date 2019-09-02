It may be September but the sun is continuing to peek through the clouds, and it feels like the last vestiges of summer could be around for a while longer.

All of this means that we’ll be continuing to spend time soaking up the sun in our gardens for a few weeks yet. And to help this end variety retailer B&M has revealed that it has slashed the cost of it’s Hawaii String Moon Chair by a whopping 96.6 per cent – yes you read that right!

Originally priced at £30, the stylish chair was reduced to £27 earlier this year and then further still to £5. But now in a move that will make your purse strings very happy, the must-have piece of garden furniture is priced at just £1.

Available in B&M stores now – with very limited availability – the on-trend chair comes in three colours: aqua, green and white. So whether you want to go for a bolder pop of colour against your garden landscape or something more subtle to blend into your existing garden scheme, there’s a Hawaii chair colour to suit.

B&M Hawaii String Moon Chair

Buy in-store now: Hawaii String Moon Chair, £1, B&M

There is so much to love about this bargain chair – which features sturdy steel tube frame & legs – which the brand describes in the following way: ‘This funky and modern chair will add a touch of style to your garden and home.’

Video Of The Week

Whether you choose to perch it on your patio or buy a few and created a dedicated seating area on an even patch of lawn, you’ll be able to sit back, relax and watch the world go by. And for added comfort you can also decorate it with your favourite garden cushions and even a garden throw in a contrasting shade. It’s also suitable for indoor use, so it could work equally as well in the corner of your bedroom or living room too.

Will you be investing in B&M’s Hawaii String Moon Chair?