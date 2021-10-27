We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We do love a bargain, especially when it’s a piece of furniture that we’ve been coveting at an affordable price. Step in B&M, which has introduced this super stylish rattan sideboard that comes at a fraction of the price of one we love from Made.com.

B&M has been producing some truly gorgeous furniture pieces over the last year. This new rattan sideboard is no different. Bohemian in style, relaxed in appearance and beautifully versatile, this on-trend piece would fit in just as well in a bedroom as it would in a living or dining room and is an easy storage solution for a small space.

Seventies decor has been having a moment, with rattan and cane stealing the show, so a sideboard in these materials couldn’t come at a better time.

B&M rattan sideboard

Isn’t she a beauty? The Urban Paradise sideboard was originally priced at £120 but is currently on sale for just £100. It is made from MDF and real cane, with solid wood legs and rectangular handles.

It measures 80 x 40 x 110cms so is an excellent hallway storage idea, or even as a dining room idea to store tableware in. You could use it for anything, even to stash the kids’ toys away of an evening!

At just £120, we couldn’t believe how affordable it is for something so desirable – plus, if you wanted to you could also go for the matching bedside table, tray table and ladder shelf to complete the set.

Made.com rattan sideboard

Meet the stunning Pavia compact highboard, at first glance the biggest difference between the two sideboards is the £ 249 price tag. However, there are some features that do make Made.coms version worth the extra cash including it’s sturdy build and the oak finish.

Pavia compact highboard, £249, Made.com

The sideboard has an oak-effect finish and rattan doors. At 102cm in height, it’s slightly smaller than B&M’s 110cm design, so makes a great compact option if you’re short on space. View Deal

There’s also a large range of matching pieces, from a wardrobe to a TV stand and chest of drawers, to choose from.

You can never have too much storage in our book, but deciding which of these gorgeous sideboards to go for is the tricky part. Do you have a favourite?