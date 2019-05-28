This new B&Q homeware is set to change how we shop at the DIY retailer

You’d be forgiven for thinking B&Q is purely a place to head for all your painting, wallpapering, plumbing and planting needs. But there’s so much more on offer that you might not even know about, as this new B&Q home accessories range proves.

The newly launched homeware range is set to change the way we shop at B&Q. The accessories are that impressive, they just be might be worthy of being the main reason you head into stores – making DIY the second.

With prices starting from just £5 and capturing some of 2019’s hottest interior trends, the collection allows shoppers to create an insta-worthy home for less.

New B&Q home accessories collection

The new B&Q home accessories collections, in stores now, are ‘Botanist’ and ‘Bohemian’. Both styles include a variety of on-trend products, from sumptuous velvet-feel cushions and textured throws to gold accessories and bold leaf art prints.

‘Our new collection gives every homeowner the chance to try some of 2019’s most on-trend looks,’ explains Kirsty Mole, Market Manager for Decor at B&Q.

‘From ochre cushions and throws, to leaf prints and gold candle holders –the Botanist range is ideal for those who want to add rich splashes of colour to their space. While the Bohemian range combines blush tones and playful prints to create a warm and welcoming environment. Both collections are perfect for anyone who wants to add some extra glamour to their home at affordable prices.’

To celebrate the Luxe trend in interiors the botanist collection is all about luxe fabrics and botanical prints. The stand out pieces include the Pleated Velvet Cushions, which are £18 and the Quilted Cushions, which are just £11. The beautifully tactile cushions in an array of jewel colours are ideal to add texture and rich colour to any decor.

Another key accessory is the quirky Flamingo tea light holder. This spectacular bird is still hugely popular for 2019! This resin design is just the thing to add character to a side table or mantelpiece, while creating ambience when lit.

Buy now: Triangle Quilted Green Cushion, £11, B&Q

The ‘Bohemian’ themed accessories are a globally infused mix of Moroccan and safari styles. The globally inspired accessories allow shoppers to transport their homes to a faraway destination. From animal prints, to rose gold succulents and mosaic print pillows, there’s something for every room.

Highlights include the Large Metal Effect Copper Lanterns. They’re ideal to add a global vibe and ambience to living rooms and even outdoor areas. Plus at £18 each, they won’t break the budget.

Will you be popping into your local for more than a splash of paint now?