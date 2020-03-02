We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If Cath Kidston prints make you weak at the knees, you’ll be pleased to hear the retailer has launched a brand new collection in collaboration with leading textile expert, Ashley Wilde.

The brand has teamed up with Ashley to bring out four new bedding designs, all of which embody Cath Kidston’s playful, feminine style.

But bedding isn’t the only thing to make up the retailer’s new spring/summer 2020 range. Cath Kidston has launched matching scatter cushions which complement the four new designs.

Twilight Garden bedding

It’s safe to say there’s something for everyone too, as each print is completely different. The first in the new collection, Twilight Garden, features a classic, vintage print with fern leaves and other green foliage, alongside deep red florals and mustard blooms. Both the spot and embroidered cushions complement this set.

Buy now: Twilight Garden Double Bedding Set, £65, Cath Kidston

Vintage Bunch bedding

The Vintage Bunch, on the other hand, has an all-over soft pastel feel to it, with a mint background adorned with pink and pale-yellow florals. This set works best with Cath Kidston’s new rose and floral spring embroidered cushions, which come in yellow, pink and grey shades.

Buy now: Vintage Bunch Double Bedding Set, £65, Cath Kidston

Whereas the Washed Rose design has a more subtle, muted look to it, with a soft grey and fresh white vintage floral silhouette. It’s best paired with the grey embroidered vintage cushion.

Buy now: Washed Rose Double Bedding Set, £65, Cath Kidston

Video Of The Week

The final bedding set is the British Birds design, which features an enchanting woodland scene, with blue birds perched on blossom branches. The brand recommends pairing this set with their twill spot cushions for a lovely modern, vintage mix.

Buy now: British Birds Double Bedding set, £65, Cath Kidston

Prices for bedlinen start from £45 for single sets and the cushions range from £25-£30, depending on the design.

The 100 per cent cotton bedding sets and matching cushions are available online and at selected Cath Kidston stores now.

Which dreamy design is your favourite?