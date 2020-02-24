We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

You don’t have to spend big to make a big style statement – especially when you shop smart. This new B&M marble side table is the perfect example of smart shopping at it’s finest.

The marble-look occasional table is big on chic but incredibly little on cost – priced at only £15!

In stores now, while stocks last.

New B&M marble side table

Sharing the marble-look table on their verified Instagram account the brand say, ‘We’re loving the marble vibes lately and this side table fits perfectly😲!’

The contemporary Patina side table with painted gold metal legs and a marble-effect top is super chic. Measuring 46cm in height.

B&M go on to ask the question, ‘which room would you put this in?’ And rightly so to ask, because this side table has such potential.

Which room should I use a marble side table in?

In the bedroom this petite table would make an attractive solution for a bedside table. And priced at only £15, even those on a budget can afford to buy two to support either side of the bed.

Small enough not to encroach on space but large enough to accommodate bedside table lamps, an alarm clock and a coaster for water glasses.

Fancy this table in the bathroom? I can’t be the only person to have A LOT of scented candles? This table is perhaps the perfect size to use in a bathroom as a decorative table, dressed with candles and ornamental accessories. Plants are huge news in bathrooms, how lush wold this chic table looked dressed with plants.

Perhaps you’re looking for a hallway table? If you are short on space but sill looking for a stylish hallway table, this could be the one. The streamlined shape means it’s ideal for a hallway, as a compact alternative to a console table. Lamps, post and keys – that’s all you need room for. The attractiveness of this design will ensure a warm welcome to guests.

The Patina side table is in stores now, priced at £15. You can’t buy online unfortunately, but B&M do aid the shopping hunt in stores by providing the product code 352571 – making it easier to track down to a local store.