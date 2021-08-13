You can buy a Yankee candle for 1p for today only – here’s where

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The news is out: you can officially, for today only, score a Yankee Candle for just 1p – when you buy a large jar at the same time. Dying to know more? We thought so. You can find this Yankee candle deal over at Clinton Cards – online, that is. You’ll need to spend £24.99 on a large jar, but you will get a small jar for just one penny, saving you £8.98.

There is a whole range of scents to choose from, including the popular Passion Fruit Martini, the subtle Soft Blanket, and the to-die-for scent that is Rice Milk & Honey, plus lots more. You can even grab yourself one of the Yankee Elevation candles (in that lovely sleek packaging) in this deal.

What are you waiting for? This 1p Yankee Candle offer is on for today only – Friday 13th – and it’s only available until stocks last. We say to take full advantage and buy Yankee candles for Christmas, birthdays and just for lighting at home, especially while prices are this reasonable.

Related: the best candles for lighting at home

For more info on this deal, keep on scrolling. We recommend that you buy your 1p Yankee Candles ASAP, though, as stock might sell out. In fact, we will be surprised if there are any left by this evening.

Yankee candles for 1p

How to buy your 1p Yankee candle?

Head over to Clinton Cards and browse their Yankee Candle selection. The candles with the ‘Yankee 1p deal’ red badge are part of this promotion. You’ll need to pop a large jar and a small jar in your basket to see the promotion – you will pay just £25 for both of these candles. You can also take advantage of this sale bonanza as many times as you like, so you could spend £50 and get four candles… and so on.

This seems like a no-brainer to us, whether you are someone who lights candles year-round, or you prefer to save them up for autumn and winter. The cold season is just around the corner, and what’s more autumnal than curling up on your sofa with Netflix, a hot chocolate and a candle burning to your

Our favourite Yankee candles

The best smelling candles in this sale have to be, in our opinion, Yankee’s Fluffy Towel fragrance, their lovely Rice Milk & Honey candle, as well as the classic Passion Fruit Martini. Click through to buy these candles for 1p from Clinton Cards.

Don’t miss: our best home fragrance guide, for lovely candles, reed diffusers, room sprays and more

Tell your friends, text your Mum and most importantly, go straight to Clinton Cards to bag a Yankee Candle for the cheapest price we’ve ever seen. We must admit: this deal is hard to ignore.