Who doesn’t want to save money and stay warm this winter? And the solution to both could be as simple as sourcing a chimney draught excluder.

The Chimney Sheep draught excluder is an easy and cost-effective way to minimise heating bills this winter. Costing from just £17.50, this simple solution is said to save, on average, £50 per year.

According to the Buildings Research Establishment (BRE) having an open chimney is comparable to leaving a window open constantly. It’s reported that an average of 80 cubic metres of air travel up a chimney per hour, even in an inactive fireplace. We’re shivering at the mere thought.

How does a chimney draught excluder work?

Chimneys are built to draw air from indoors to the outside. The warm air extracted needs to be replaced, so cold air from outside is pulled in from other draughty parts of the house – such as gaps in doors, floorboards, keyholes and open vents.

A draught excluder stops the process. Take for instance the Chimney Sheep, the most-effective example on the market. Made from a thick layer of felted Herdwick wool, the Chimney Sheep’s 4.43 tog rating works by blocking 94 per cent of airflow – stopping warm air escaping up a chimney and cold air being pulled in via other routes.

This means when the heating is on it is not just escaping up the chimney, but actually heating the house more efficiently. This in turn means many users can actually turn their heating down – hence the savings.

Due to the properties of Herdwick wool, the Chimney Sheep is highly durable and naturally breathable. Making it the perfect solution to plug the gap just above a fireplace, while still allowing sufficient ventilation. Each size comes complete with a clamp and handle attached, making it easy and convenient to insert and remove.

This smart solution is the only chimney draught excluder on the market to hold a prestigious BBA Agrément Certificate. Which provides industry reassurance of the products fitness for purpose. Basically meaning it’s the best in the business.

If contacted directly, Chimney Sheep Ltd are able to make made-to-measure versions too.