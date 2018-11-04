Update your dining room in time for Christmas

These affordable buys will have your festive table looking chic for less this season

With only a month to go, you might already be salivating at the thought of a Christmas dinner and all the trimmings. But if you’re doing the honours of hosting this year, there could be a few things that need your attention before you can start the festive food shopping list.

For example, have you got enough crockery to serve it on? Is your glassware worthy of bubbles? Do you even have somewhere to sit down to eat?

If the answer to any of these questions is no, don’t worry, there’s no need to panic. Our Ideal Home collection at Very has some great pieces to save your Christmas. And they should leave you with enough in the kitty to spend on food, fizz and gifts for your guests.

You don’t need oodles of space to create a smart dining area. This compact, country-style table and chairs will fit in almost anywhere. It seats four, and we think it’s perfect for a kitchen diner or an open-plan living room. You could even use it as a separate place to serve a festive breakfast, or use it as an extra work surface when the pots, pans and trays are mounting up on your kitchen countertops.

Made from rubber wood, we love how the X of the table frame is echoed in the backs of the chairs.

Buy now: Ideal Home Axxon Dining Table and Four Chairs, £279, Very

Why is it that dinner plates suddenly become rarer than hen’s teeth the minute you lift the turkey out of the oven. Stock up with this bargain set, which has a rippled edge to give it a little country charm.

Buy now: Ideal Home Ripple 12-piece Dinner Set, £23.99, Very

You can’t go wrong with a classic set of silver cutlery. The finish on this timeless set is Matt, adding a sophisticated touch.

Buy now: Ideal home Matt Silver 16 Piece Cutlery Set, £24.99, Very

Serve your Christmas Champagne (or prosecco, or Cava, we won’t judge!) in these very stylish glasses. Available in sets of six, you can choose between rose gold (our personal fave), gold or silver. Even if you’re only drinking sparkling water, we think it will taste all the better from these fancy goblets!

Buy now: Ideal Home Rose Gold Ombre Glasses, £39.99, Very

And there you have it. Christmas Day dining disasters, averted.