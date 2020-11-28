We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Angel has been knocked off her perch by a brand new Christmas tree topper trend. It’s time to embrace the super-sized bow tree topper.

Bow tree toppers started to gather a celebrity fanbase last year adorning the trees of Mrs Hinch and Coronation street star Lucy Fallon’s. This year the bow has already become a hot Christmas tree trend with bow tree toppers at retailers such as Wilko already selling out way ahead of their star or angel rivals.

This year Wilko has predicted that bow tree toppers will be adorning many of our trees. The new tree toppers were the star piece atop the Christmas tree for there three new collections.

‘From Christmas baubles to Christmas tree toppers, Wilko understands it’s the tree decorating that really kicks off the festivities for most people,’ explains the Christmas buyer at Wilko. ‘This year we’ve added ultimate glamour to our Christmas collections by incorporating stylish bow tree toppers into three of our ranges, Rococo, Cocktail Kisses and Magical.’

The beauty of the bow tree topper is how versatile a decoration it is. ‘These on-trend tree toppers have a thin piece of firm but flexible wire, making them easy to attach to wreaths and trees,’ explains Wilko. ‘Adding an easy, glamourous finishing-touch to any tree.‘

How to style the bow tree topper trend

The tree topper trend is easy to combine with your existing decorations. Simply opt for a bow in a complementary colour scheme.

If you are a fan of a glamourous Christmas tree, a sheer sparkly bow will help cast a rosy glow over the tree. While for a more traditional look a red or pink velvet bow makes the perfect centrepiece.

If you can’t bare to part with your existing tree topper, you can even give it an update with a bow like Mrs Hinch has on her silver-themed tree. The cleaning sensation made a statement atop her tree with a snowflake teamed with a frosty bow.

The bow tree toppers have been flying out the stores. So if you can’t find one you like or are on a budget, you can easily create your own using ribbon and wire.

To get the look make sure you opt for supersized ribbon, ideally with a wired edge to help it keep it’s shape on the tree. Layer with different pieces of ribbon for a bespoke statement tree topper.

Will you be wrapping us you Christmas tree with this tree topper trend?