Waltz into a world of festive cheer with Claudia Winkleman’s Christmas tips

Come behind the scenes to see how the lovable Strictly Come Dancing presenter hosts Christmas in style

Have a strictly fabulous festive period with Claudia Winkleman’s Christmas tips. Soho Home invited Claudia to share her secrets for creating the perfect family Christmas. As part of the Soho Home’s ‘Home for Christmas’ campaign Claudia shares her tips for gift wrapping, preparing mince pies and keeping fond family traditions.

With her warm and bubbly personality, how could Christmas be anything but jolly in the Winkleman household?!

Christmas with Claudia Winkleman

‘On November 1st my husband starts growing a Christmas beard,’ jokes Claudia. ‘December first, brandy butter starts happening on toast in the mornings. On Christmas day there’s fake snow. I’ve hired reindeer – not really, but I would if I could,’ she teases. ‘Then’s there are presents, there’s merriment and then there’s lying down’.

There’s nothing subtle or understated about Christmas with Claudia. She tells us ‘I like a wide, thick arrogant tree – if you like, the Daddy of the trees. I need nine people to carry this tree.’

‘I’m not brilliant at wrapping. But my daughter just said, “wrap everything in foil, then it’s supposed to look messy” – she’s very clever.’

When it comes to gifts, Claudia has a simple mantra. ‘It’s about giving somebody something amazing,’ she says as she picks up a luxurious cashmere scarf and exclaims, ‘That’s a nice present!”

Soho Home have gifts for all this season. For the drinks connoisseur there are marvellous wine sets, curated by Soho House Master Sommelier, Vincent Gasnier. For all-round gift ideas the collection features playing cards, sleepwear sets and luxury Cowshed candles.

Here are Claudia’s five tips for throwing the best Christmas party

1. ‘Loads of booze, more than you think!’

2. ‘Loads of snacks.’

3. ‘High heels – Christmas equals high heels!’

4. ‘A big sweater, think sexy cool sweater.’

5. ‘Invite funny people.’

Sounds like the recipe for a winning Christmas in our eyes. Do you think we could invite Claudia to ours this year? She’s hilarious!

We can TOTALLY see Claudia wearing these: Family Christmas pyjamas – will you be wearing matching PJs this year?

Claudia if you’re reading, we’d love to get an invite round for Christmas with the Winklemans.