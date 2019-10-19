Once upon a time, colouring-in books were the domain of toddlers and primary school kids. However, soon the adults were quick to catch onto the past-time that was leaving their children quiet and zen-ned out.

We were all clamouring to get our hands on an adult colouring book at WHSmiths. Not since we were 11 had we been so excited at the prospect of a new pack of felt-tips and gel pens.

Well now, your destress colouring sessions are no longer confined to a book. You can now go a step further and get colour-in wallpaper.

Colour-in wallpaper

Amazon is selling ‘Colour Me’ wallpaper by Graham & Brown for around £26. The colour-in wallpaper is designed by illustrator Lizzie Mary Cullen and features a crazy cityscape, complete with the taxi, coffee shop, cafe and even an octopus.

After pasting it to the wall all that is left is to select your colour scheme and start colouring in. This beats a standard session painting your living room hands down.

When choosing what to use to colour the walls in you have two options: colouring pencils, felt-tips or fine liners. Colouring pencils will offer the most even colour but can come out a bit faint for a wall. Felt tips and fine liners will offer the punchiest colour, however, you will need to colour carefully to create an even wash of colour.

The next choice is where to put them up. If you aren’t fussy about colouring within the lines, why not use the wallpaper to create a feature wall in your kid’s playroom. Just be sure to arm them with either colouring pencils or washable felt tips to avoid any colourful accidents.

If you’re feeling playful, why not cover the walls of your downstairs toilet in the wallpaper. Instead of a selection of magazines or loo books, leave a pack of colours pencils for your guests or family to dip into.

However, for the real perfectionist, cover a wall in your living room or study and keep the colouring pencils under your watchful eye.

Will you be destressing with a little wallpaper colouring in?